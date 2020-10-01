Chaotic First Debate Causes Overhaul of Rules

The Commission on Presidential Debates plans to make some big changes to the next debate following the chaos of the first one.

The changes will be aimed at avoiding a repeat of Tuesday night after the two nominees interrupted each other more than 100 times.

In a night when voters looked for clarity, many were left feeling more lost. 9&10 spoke with Michigan lawmakers and people in Northern Michigan. Both parties say they were disappointed in the debate’s lack of policy talk and the loss of decorum as the candidates yelled over each other.

Now the commission on presidential debates is working on rule changes “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Some of those rule changes include the possibility of controlling the two candidates’ microphones.

Both presidential contenders will face-off again in two weeks in a town hall style debate. Read more about the 2020 presidential debate schedule here.

The first and only vice presidential debate will happen next Wednesday.