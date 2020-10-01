Candidates Back On The Campaign Trail

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail.

Wednesday, they both visited key battleground states.

President Trump was in Minnesota for a fundraiser and campaign rally.

And Biden went on an Amtrak tour from Ohio to Pennsylvania.

Biden will also visit Michigan this week.

He’ll be in Grand Rapids on Friday to discuss how to better build the economy for working families.

Stick with Northern Michigan’s News Leader for information on his visit. For a look at their debate schedule, go here.