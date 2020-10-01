California: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Ambush Shooting of 2 Officers

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month.

The LA County sheriff says a 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The unprovoked attack happened while the deputies were parked next to a train station.

Prosecutors didn’t give an exact motive, but said the suspect obviously hates police. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Both deputies are out of the hospital and recovering.