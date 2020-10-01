Cadillac City Council Prioritizes Plan for White Pine Trailhead

The Cadillac City Council is nearing the finish of their plan to revamp the Cadillac Commons.

The City Council had to meet on Thursday to focus the cost of the last project- the White Pine Trailhead.

Cadillac City Manager, Marcus Peccia says, “The trailhead at Cadillac Commons is actually the last major component of placemaking that the city has started doing over the last handful of years.”

The project would turn an empty parking lot into the new trailhead.

But because of COVID-19 delays, the bid for construction expenses were more than expected.

“When the bids finally came back and were returned they were a lot higher than anticipated so this is a good opportunity for the city council to take a pause and a breath,” says Peccia.

They also wanted to hear the community’s reason to still move forward.

Mark Lagerway with the Cadillac Rotary says, “We hear this all the time, ‘where is the White Pine Trail?’ People come to Downtown and can’t find it.”

Community members also questions the price at which it will come.

Community member Eric Baker says, “I simply ask the question of spending three quarters of a million dollars at this location for very little incremental addition to what a cycler needs.”

Now, the council is looking into ways they can cut costs.

“How we can perhaps look at scaling some of the scope of the project and perhaps still be able to move it forward sometime this fall,” said Peccia.

The Cadillac City Manager says their next step is to redraft the plans of the project to lower the cost of construction bids.