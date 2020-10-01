Big Rapids Elementary School Earns National Blue Ribbon Award

A Big Rapids elementary school is being recognized nationally as a 2020 Blue Ribbon School.

Riverview Elementary was one of fifteen schools in Michigan to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for the award.

Renee Kent, Principal of Riverview Elementary, says it’s been a goal for the school since 2017:

“I’m super proud of my staff, my students, my parents and my community and our board members, just unbelievable support.”

The Blue Ribbon Award is given based on academic performance and hard work of students, educators and the community.

Traci Fox, a third-grade teacher at Riverview, says it took a lot of teamwork over the years.

“When everybody is on the same support system, you know you’re going to achieve academic excellence,” says Fox.

Delphine Defever says the recognition is appreciated, especially this year with all of the challenges brought by COVID-19.

“It’s a difficult time for teachers, everyone, and for our students and unfortunately some children who are staying at home. It really makes us feel proud that our school district really strives for the best and that we look for the best in our kids. We expect it and they really raised to the challenge.”

Riverview Elementary will be honored by the US Department of Education at a virtual recognition ceremony in Washington DC next month.

Tim Haist, superintendent of Big Rapids Public Schools, says he’s excited for his teachers and staff to get the recognition they deserve.

“This is something that all of our students, staff, parents and community can be extremely proud of, to be in such elite company.”