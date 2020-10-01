BACN Providing Energy Saving Kits for Neighbors

As temperatures begin to drop and fall is underway, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors want to make sure their neighbors stay warm and save energy in their homes during the colder months.

In partnership with Consumer’s Energy and Cherryland Electric, BACN is offering energy saving kits for homeowners.

They include shower heads, lightbulbs, door and window insulation kits, and night lights.

Programs and Service Coordinator Liz Ham says there’s a need every year for these items, especially when temperatures start to drop.

“A lot of our neighbors don’t have the proper windows or insulation in their home and a lot of neighbors heat with wood, propane,” Ham says. “If they don’t have the proper insulation or windows, that goes literally through the windows. So those energy kits will help maintain that heat in their home.”

BACN will be passing out these kits to its neighbors starting Oct. 5.