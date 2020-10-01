Baby Yoda Fights Fires with Firefighters in Oregon

Firefighters working to contain the flames in Oregon have a new member on their team, and it’s all because of a 5-year-old boy.

Carver, who’s a Star Wars fan, wanted to send firefighters something special. So he sent a Baby Yoda doll in a care package to first responders as part of a donation drive.

Carver included a note saying, “Here’s a friend for you in case you get lonely.”

Now Baby Yoda is on the frontlines with the firefighters, and they’re even documenting Baby Yoda’s adventures in a Facebook group called Baby Yoda Fights Fires.