Attorney General Nessel Files Charges Against Jack Burkman, Jacob Wohl in Robocall Investigation

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges on Thursday against two men for robocalls that tried to suppress voting in the presidential election.

The Attorney General says the tewo men tried to discourage people to vote in the election by creating and funding robocalls targeted at urban areas including Detroit.

Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are charged with intimidating voters, conspiracy to commit an election law violation and using a computer to commit the crime of election law.

During the investigation, Nessel’s office says they communicated with attorneys general offices in New York Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.

“Any effort to interfere with, intimidate or intentionally mislead Michigan voters will be met with swift and severe consequences,” Nessel said. “This effort specifically targeted minority voters in an attempt to deter them from voting in the November election.”

They believe around 85,000 calls were made nationally.

Click here to listen to an audio recording of the robocall.

Click here to view a copy of Burkman and Wohl’s charging documents.