ASDSO Releases Review of EGLE’s Dam Safety Program, Offers 19 Recommendations

A third party review of Michigan’s dam safety program found that when compared to a model program, it’s understaffed and constrained by limited resources.

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials reviewed the Dam Safety Unit and presented its findings to the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force.

Governor Whitmer called for the review after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford Dams in mid-Michigan back in May.

The association found that Michigan’s investments in dam safety have been lacking for decades.

The report says that increases the risk to public safety and the environment.

The ASDSO also found that Michigan’s dam safety program should ideally have 11 staff members overseeing its more than 1,000 state regulated dams.

Right now, Michigan’s program has three staff members.

The newest state budget does offer enough funding to boost the staff to five.

