Another 837,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

The number of Americans looking for unemployment benefits fell last week.

The labor department released new numbers on Thursday.

They say 837,000 people made jobless claims for the first time last week.

That’s a drop of 36,000 from the week before.

Continuing jobless claims fell by nearly one million.

Also Thursday, the commerce department reported that spending grew by just 1% in August.

It’s the weakest showing since spending fell nearly 13% in April when the pandemic shut down large parts of the economy.