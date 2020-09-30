State Lawmakers React to Chaotic Presidential Debate

From the state lawmaker level, the sentiments around Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate seemed to echo those of regular Michiganders.

They were disappointed in the lack of policy talk and the loss of decorum as the candidates yelled over each other.

Lawmakers from each party may have seen things differently when deciding who “won” but the debate overall did not get rave reviews in Lansing.

“It felt a little bit like he was debating a six-year-old child who was angry and just wanted to interrupt,” says Senator Jim Ananich of Flint, “All the kind of things any parent who’s ever seen a tantrum. It kind of felt a little bit like that.”

“There were no guard rails and it just allowed for what it turned into,” says Representative Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann, “I turned it off with about an hour into it because it was, I thought, not very good.”

Both O’Malley and Ananich said they are looking forward to next week’s vice presidential debate on Wednesday.