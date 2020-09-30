Secretary of State Benson and Attorney General Nessel Host Town Hall for Voting Procedures

Election Day is rapidly approaching in what is expected to be the biggest election in our history both in impact and turnout.

Some may be worrying about the security of the election.

Wednesday morning Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel held a town hall speaking to voters about the proce dures being used in this election and what precautions are being taken to get all votes counted correctly.

They are adamant the system is secure and say the real issue will be outside noise making it more difficult than it has to be.

“If you vote properly your vote really is going to count but you have to sort of get used to being in a space where we have to tune out the miss information that is coming to us from all different places from election interference both foreign and domestic it’s not going to actually interfere with the counting of the votes it’ll just interfere with peoples understanding of how to vote and when to vote,” said Attorney General Nessel.

There are 34 days until Election Day and you can vote from now until 8 p.m. on November 3.