School Districts Address Academic Gap After Extended Summer Break

School districts in northern Michigan are beginning to roll out their first round of district standardized tests, and after nearly six months out of the classroom schools are seeing an academic gap.

Jennifer Brown, superintendent of Cadillac Area Public Schools, says they’re determined to get students back in the swing of learning:

“The teachers have what they need to move forward and they’re excited to have kids back.”

However, Brown says for the first couple of weeks they focused on rebuilding the students socio-emotional well-being:

“Investing time into just meeting them where they were and then building them back up, building up their sense of safety and security in school, the rules and routines and procedures that are so important school,” says Brown.

Now they’re issuing their first round of standardized tests.

The test measures where a student is at academically so that the school can plan where the student needs to be by the end of the year.

After nearly six months off, Brown says they’re determined to help students catch up:

“We had some diagnostic data that we collected about where the learning gaps were so that we could really structure our instruction and for this year to be really intentional, to close those gaps.”

Danyel Prielipp, interim superintendent of Marion Public School, says they’re also structuring their intervention to get students where they need to be:

“We just started our testing at the elementary right now, they’re doing AIMSweb testing and yeah, we’re noticing a little bit of a gap and hopefully the teachers can pick that back up and close the gap as much as they can on that.”

But both superintendents say without parent support, the gap could have been greater.

“We did see a larger gap than we would traditionally see from the summer slide, but not nearly what it could have been,” says Brown. “Our parents did a fantastic job; our kids did a fantastic job trying to stay in some type of routine through education and learning throughout the summer and spring.”