Petoskey High Says Student Has COVID-19

Petoskey High School is dealing with its first positive COVID-19 case in a student.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the superintendent says all people who had close contact with the student will be notified by either the Health Department of Northwest Michigan or school staff and told to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

District custodial crews are disinfecting all areas the student touched.

Staff and student families are asked to monitor for symptoms.