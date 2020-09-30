Northern Michigan Weighs In On First Presidential Debate

Tuesday’s debate drew strong reaction in northern Michigan.

A year that’s been unlike any other, was met with a presidential debate unlike any other.

“I was very disappointed in the way it was handled. Not with the moderator, it was just the way the dialogue went. It was disjointed, it was unsurely, it certainly wasn’t presidential for either candidate as far as that goes,” said Ken Marciniak.

“I felt like it was two power hungry ego maniacs who both had ideas about what we need to do and where we need to go, but they seem to care more about winning and discrediting the other person than what the American public actually needs,” said Juliette Goodwin.

Voters hoping for a discussion on policy and plans, felt they got 90 minutes of anything but that.

“It was not presidential, there’s a lot of things going on with the covid, with unemployment, a lot of issues and we need to have a grown up discussion about it,” said Marciniak.

“I think everybody’s pretty much got their mind made up, there’s a small, small group of undecided and last night didn’t do anything for them,” said Martin Mayotte.

And as for those other two presidential debates still on the calendar:

“I’m not sure that they’ll go on, I don’t feel confident that they will and after last night’s performance. I don’t know if they should be allowed to do that,” said Goodwin.