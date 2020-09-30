Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Asks Gov. Whitmer to Extend Capacity

Since they’ve been operating at limited capacity, J&S Hamburg on South Airport has been relying on their outside seating. But now that the weather is changing, they’re having to find other ways to create space.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance wants the Governor to increase the indoor capacity limit from 50% to 75% for bars, restaurants, and banquet centers.



J&S co-owner, Tiffany McQueer says, “It’s been very challenging to try to make everyone happy and to try to fit everyone in. Especially on the weekends, when it gets busy, it’s hard. I mean we have a wait out the door because we’re at capacity.”

The Traverse City restaurant already added a second dining room, to make more space for more people.

“We are going to just keep putting people in the expansion. A lot of people though, they’re prepared to sit outside,” said McQueer.

Eventually, the weather won’t allow people to do that comfortably.

“Right now we’re at 50% and we’re concerned that not all of our businesses will be able to survive the cold weather and come out at the end in the spring,” said Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance’s director of Governmental Relations, Kirstie Sieloff.

They say the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions led the way so far, and can keep doing so.

Sieloff said, “It’s every single entity joining in, helping educate customers, the public, businesses- collectively we’ve had great success in making sure we can stay safe to stay open.”

J&S agreed the boost would help.

“I think that it would benefit everyone. I know that it would benefit my servers, it would benefit my employees because it makes it hard when you’re at 50% capacity,” McQueer said.