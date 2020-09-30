Norte Youth Cycling Fall Programs

Norte Youth Cycling in Traverse City is known for connecting the community with getting outside and being physically active. The organization has several fall events coming up and even some daily bike programs for people of all ages to experience.

The Norte Clubhouse just outside the Civic Center in Traverse City is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone to check out.

Everything from an after school bike program to an upcoming Explorer Academy is on the agenda.

To check out the upcoming fall programs including registration details and daily events check out the interview with Norte advocacy director, Gary Howe.

