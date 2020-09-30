Michigan Officials Report 1,054 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths
Michigan health officials are reporting 1,054 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan now has 124,687 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,762 COVID-19 deaths.
The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
Yesterday, Michigan health officials reported 898 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.
For up to date information on COVID-19, click here.