Michelle Cooks: Jambalaya Soup
Michelle Dunaway is spicing things up in the Heritage House Kitchen with a perfectly easy weeknight meal. In this edition of Michelle Cooks, she is cooking up some jambalaya soup that packs a punch with some heat to warm us up when the temps cool down.
Instant Pot Jambalaya Soup by Cooking Light
Ingredients
- 6 ounces smoked andouille sausage, chopped
- 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
- 2 (10-oz.) cans unsalted diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as Rotel)
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon salt-free Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chacheres)
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2/3 cup uncooked brown rice
- 12 ounces raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- Turn Instant Pot to sauté; heat 1 minute.
- Add sausage; cook, stirring often, until browned, about 4 minutes.
- Add stock, tomatoes and chiles, onion, bell pepper, celery, tomato paste, Creole seasoning, garlic, and salt. Stir in rice.
- Cover with the lid, and turn to manual.
- Turn lid valve to seal, and set to high pressure for 22 minutes.
- Release the valve with a towel (be careful of the pressurized steam) and release steam until it stops.
- Carefully uncover; add shrimp, and cook, uncovered, until shrimp are opaque about 3 minutes.
- Divide soup among 6 bowls. Sprinkle servings with parsley.