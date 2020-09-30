Michelle Cooks: Jambalaya Soup

Michelle Dunaway is spicing things up in the Heritage House Kitchen with a perfectly easy weeknight meal. In this edition of Michelle Cooks, she is cooking up some jambalaya soup that packs a punch with some heat to warm us up when the temps cool down.

Instant Pot Jambalaya Soup by Cooking Light

Ingredients

6 ounces smoked andouille sausage, chopped

4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)

2 (10-oz.) cans unsalted diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as Rotel)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped celery

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon salt-free Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chacheres)

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup uncooked brown rice

12 ounces raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions