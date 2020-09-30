Michelle Cooks: Jambalaya Soup

Michelle Dunaway is spicing things up in the Heritage House Kitchen with a perfectly easy weeknight meal. In this edition of Prawns 1239307 1920Michelle Cooks, she is cooking up some jambalaya soup that packs a punch with some heat to warm us up when the temps cool down.

Instant Pot Jambalaya Soup by Cooking Light

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces smoked andouille sausage, chopped
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
  • 2 (10-oz.) cans unsalted diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as Rotel)
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon salt-free Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chacheres)
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2/3 cup uncooked brown rice
  • 12 ounces raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Turn Instant Pot to sauté; heat 1 minute.
  2. Add sausage;  cook, stirring often, until browned, about 4 minutes.
  3. Add stock, tomatoes and chiles, onion, bell pepper, celery, tomato paste, Creole seasoning, garlic, and salt. Stir in rice.
  4. Cover with the lid, and turn to manual.
  5. Turn lid valve to seal, and set to high pressure for 22 minutes.
  6. Release the valve with a towel (be careful of the pressurized steam) and release steam until it stops.
  7. Carefully uncover; add shrimp, and cook, uncovered, until shrimp are opaque about 3 minutes.
  8. Divide soup among 6 bowls. Sprinkle servings with parsley.
