Kentucky Attorney General Seeks to Delay Release of Grand Jury Recording in Breonna Taylor Case

Kentucky’s Attorney General wants to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case.

On Tuesday we told you that a court would release the secret deliberations of a grand jury that considered charges against police in connection to the shooting death of Taylor.

That was after a wave of public outcry.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron acknowledged that he never asked the jury to consider homicide charges against the officers who conducted the drug raid in which Taylor was killed.

He revealed in a statement Monday that Wanton endangerment was the only charge his prosecutors recommended.

The grand jury ultimately indicted one officer for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.