Justice Ginsburg Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Long-time Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been laid to rest.

An army escort carried her remains to her final resting place Tuesday morning and a private ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery.

She was interred alongside her husband, a former army officer who passed away in 2010.

Ginsburg was just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and is thought of as a trailblazer for women’s rights. She served on the court for more than 27 years.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer. She was 87.