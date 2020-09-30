House Introduces New $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Bill With 2nd Round of $1,200 Checks

House Democrats have introduced a new scaled-down stimulus bill.

It comes as another large coronavirus wave could be hitting the U.S., with nearly half of states across America seeing a surge in cases.

Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled their $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, a price tag that may still be too much for the GOP controlled Senate. The proposed bill would include expanded unemployment benefits and a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says, “Hopefully we will come to a bipartisan agreement that will move all doubt that the legislation will pass and be signed by the President.”

But as it stands, it is unlikely the bill will pass without some revisions to bring down the cost.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says, “They have a new offer on the table. We don’t think the numbers are right. $2.2 trillion, which is a very big number.”

A relief bill could be crucial for many Americans across the country. Right now, seven states are seeing an all-time high for weekly case averages.