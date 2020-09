9/11 was the worst act of terrorism in our country’s history and the deadliest day ever for first responders.

Of the 2,700 people killed in New York City, more than 400 were firefighters, paramedics, and police officers.

In the 19 years since, more than 200 first responders have died after a chronic illness.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has more on what researchers are now looking for as they study the remains of ground zero.