Head of EPA Stops by Traverse City to Announce Funding to Remove Trash from Great Lakes

Wednesday, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency stopped in Traverse City to make an announcement about cleaning up the Great Lakes.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says they’ll put an additional $5 million towards the Trash Free Waters projects under their Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

It means places in and around Northwest Michigan could apply for money towards cleanup projects.

“Our goal is to see the installation or use of mechanical trash use devices including vessels across the Great Lakes harbors and waterfronts in the coming years,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler says beachfront litter and plastic waste are big problems on the Great Lakes and they want to support nonprofits and entities who can help prevent or remove the trash.

“About 80% of the marine litter globally is the result of insufficient solid waste management,” said Wheeler, speaking about ocean plastics. “We have a recycling crisis in our country today and we need to do much better job of not just putting materials in recycle bins but sorting them out.”

Antrim County’s representative Triston Cole says the problem starts with the individual.

“When you drop a cigarette butt on a hill, it winds up in the lake at some point through runoff,” said Cole. “If it’s a clean place to begin with, people are less likely to drop that cigarette butt.”

The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is one group that could vie for the funds. They’ve already benefitted from federal programs like this before.

“We’re really excited to announce that we have been awarded a trash free grant,” said Watershed Center GT Bay official Heather Smith. “it’s going to focus on preventing pollution from entering the Great Lakes as well as picking up litter that’s already in and around our Great Lakes.”

Wheeler didn’t say he had a timeline about when the grant applications would be accepted or when the grants would be awarded, but a press release says they’re optimistic the awards could happen by next summer.