Grand Traverse County Candidates Talk in LWV Forum

The League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area is holding forums over the next week to help voters learn more about local candidates.

On Wednesday, the League invited both candidates in the race for Grand Traverse County Sheriff to take questions.

Current Sheriff Tom Bensley and now challenger Greg Hall discusses how they would address the opioid crisis, restructure facilities, and prioritize the budget.

Community organizations have recently met with Sheriff Bensley about purchasing body cams for officers, which was always a topic of debate on Wednesday.

Candidate Hall said, “Not only have body cameras on patrol officers but we need to have expanded camera access in the corrections division to make sure that we’re treating all people appropriately”

Sheriff Bensley says, “We’ve never looked into that issue. We’ve never spent the time. No one has shown us the need for body cameras for our officers because of abusive or uses of excessive force.”

On Thursday the League of Women Voters in Grand Traverse and Leelanau are hosting a forum with the first congressional district candidates at 7 p.m.