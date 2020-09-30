Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies on Russia Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Russia investigation.

Comey will be questioned about his role in leading the bureau’s investigation into ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Comey is the latest high profile former official from the FBI or justice department to testify in an investigation led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Comey’s questioning is a priority for Republican lawmakers and comes as the committee prepares for a supreme court hearing about the investigation.