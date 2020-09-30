Ford Recalls More than 700,000 Vehicles for Backup Camera Issues

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because of a problem with the backup camera.

The recall covers most 2020 version of the F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge.

The Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair are also included.

The automaker says the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free.

The recall is expected to start November 7.