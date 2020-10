Farwell Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust

Michigan State Police say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Farwell.

Troopers pulled over a driver yesterday near Ludington Drive and Corning Street.

While searching the car, troopers say they found meth, suspected heroin, and an open alcohol container.

They say the driver was on a bond conditional release order out of Clare County. Troopers arrested the driver, who has yet to be charged.