Evart Man Dies in Two Vehicle Crash in Osceola County

Police say weather and equipment issues played a role in a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to US-10 near industrial drive in Evart Township.

They say Vernon Deuel lost control of his pickup and hit a semi head on.

He died at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s office says poor road conditions and equipment issues on the pickup were factors in the crash.