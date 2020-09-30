Democrat Sister, Republican Brother Come Together in Cross Village Township Election

Much like Tuesday night’s debate, our political viewpoints often drive a wedge between those with opposing views.

But not for two candidates in Cross Village.

Siblings Diane and Steve Keller grew up in Cross Village and are two of 12.

“With 12 kids we had to find a way to make things work, with different views, all the time growing up,” Steve said.

Both are running for township office. Diane’s running for clerk as a Democrat and Steve for supervisor as a Republican.

“There’s a division in our family, but not a division-division,” Diane said.

They say they try to stay away from political conversations.

But even their parents were divided. One a Democrat and the other a Republican.

“They used to laugh about cancelling each other’s votes out,” Diane said.

Despite being political opposites, they sent out a joint mailer.

“If you look at the issues that face the community they’re not Democrat or Republican issues,” Steve said.

At first it started as a way to save some cash, but then, it became more…

“We really love our community and no matter if we disagree about something, we’ll choose the best thing for the community regardless of what political beliefs I have and what political believes my brother has,” Diane said.

Growing up in a house with different views has given them some better insight.

“If not a better understanding, at least an acceptance that people have other views and it doesn’t mean this person’s bad or this person good, it means they have different views,” Steve said.

And they love each other *despite their political opinions…

“I believe we should love everybody, granted it’s hard sometimes, not my brother. But it’s hard sometimes,” Diane said.

“Even that sometimes,” Steve said.

“Only when you’re being a brat,” Diane said back.

After all, they are still brother and sister.