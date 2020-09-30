Cooking With Chef Hermann: Edamame Burger Lettuce Wrap with Peanut Sauce

1C Carrots, julienne

3TB Lime juice divided

2 tsp chili garlic sauce, divided

1.5C edamame shelled

1 C brown rice cooked

½ C peanut butter, divided

¼ C scallions chopped

3 TB oil

1 TB Thai red curry paste

2 TB Tamari

½ tsp ginger root chopped

4 leaves of Bibb lettuce

½ small red onion thinly sliced

Directions:

Toss carrots with 2 TB lime juice and set aside. Combine edamame, rice, 2TB peanut butter, scallions, curry paste, 1 TB peanut oil, 1 TB tamari, 1 TB chili garlic sauce and process in food processor until ball forms. Shape into 4 burgers and chill.

In separate bowl, whisk together remaining peanut butter, lime juice, tamari and chili garlic sauce and ginger until smooth.

Heat remaining oil over medium high heat. Cook burgers until brown on both sides. Place on lettuce leaf, topped with the carrots and drizzle with peanut sauce.

