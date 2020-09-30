CMU Alum Donates $10M to University

Central michigan university recently received a gift of nearly $10-million from an alumni’s estate.

Robert M. Richmond graduated from Central Michigan University in 1966.

When Richmond died last October after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer, he left his estate of $10-million to the university to help support students.

CMU says the donation will used as the first foundational gift for a $50-million Student First Initiative Fund; providing more scholarships for undergraduate, virtual and disadvantaged students.

Heidi Tracy, vice president for university advancement at CMU, says, Richmond’s stood by the fact that… “anybody who wanted to go to college should have the opportunity to go to college, so we took that very seriously when we considered how to use the proceeds from his estate.”

CMU says the Richmond’s donation was the largest cash donation from a single donor in the university’s history.