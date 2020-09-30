Celebrating Extra Virgin Olive Day with Fustini’s

If you need a reason to change up a recipe or add some flavor, National Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day is just for you. Fustini’s Oil & Vinegars in downtown Traverse City always has a wide array of flavors including limited editions.

General Manager, Liz Lancashire walks us through some of their new festive flavors and also explains the virtual tastings that are ongoing and cooking classes in the video posted above.

To see more about the virtual events and what Fustini’s has to offer click here.