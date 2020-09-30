Buckets of Rain: Leelanau County Nonprofit Feeding those in Food Deserts

A group of volunteers are harvesting their hearts out in Maple City in hopes of providing fresh produce to those who need it most. Buckets of Rain is a nonprofit organization headquartered here in Leelanau County. They have satellite gardens across the state, serving people in Traverse City, Detroit, and Central America.

They have sent most of their resources down to Detroit. That’s where they’re battling blight in what is commonly referred to as a “food desert”. Mindy Binsfeld, a volunteer explains, “They have access to liquor stores and convenience stores— where they have a minute amount of processed food but not fresh fruits or vegetables.”

This organization is planting with a purpose. Trying to get the best bang for their buck and help as many people as possible without skimping on quantity and quality. Chris Skellenger, the Executive Director for Buckets of Rain explains, “If we put a plant in the ground we want to get 2-5 pounds of food off that square foot.”

At the end of the day this organization is allowing people the chance to not worry where their next fresh meal is coming from. “The food that we provide people who are hungry and homeless we like to think it fuels hope and inspires them to try to make the best of the situations they’re given,” says Skellenger.

For more information on this non-profit and ways you can help, click here.