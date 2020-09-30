2020 Presidential Debate Schedule

With one debate down, when is the next Presidential Debate?

Here’s the upcoming schedule.

October 7 is the Vice Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City between current Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

On October 15, the second debate takes place between President Trump and Joe Biden in Miami that’s a town hall style format.

The final debate between the two candidates will be October 22 in Nashville.

