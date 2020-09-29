West Michigan Community Mental Health Receives $4M Grant to Expand Services

West Michigan Community Mental Health received a $4 million federal grant to help them expand their services through 2022.

The federal grant will allow them to continue being a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) in west Michigan for another two years.

The West Michigan CMH was first awarded the CCBHC grant in October 2018. At the time, they were one of only four agencies in Michigan to receive the grant.

CCBHC allows them to expand existing services like telehealth, resources for people battling substance abuse disorder and physical health screenings to people in Mason, Lake and Oceana Counties.

Lisa Williams, CEO of West Michigan CMH says, “There’s also another component in the grant related to what’s called a 24-hour mobile crisis, which essentially is, instead of getting crisis services in an ER, you can call our number and a mobile crisis team will access your need and can actually come to you wherever you are.”

West Michigan CMH says through this grant, they were able to keep these services local for people who live in rural west Michigan so that they don’t have to travel far to Grand Rapids or Traverse City.