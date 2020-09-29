UP-Wide LIVE Art & Word Contest

Starting September 23 through November 17, high school students across the Upper Peninsula are invited to take part in the LIVE Art & Word Contest to help spread Mental Health Awareness.

Students may submit poetry, paintings, photography, songs, graphic art, quitting, or any other form that addresses this year’s theme of Mental Health Awareness. Each submission will be judged by West End Suicide Prevention, as well as an expert panel. There will also be a chance for community members to vote for their favorite piece via Facebook. The First Place winner will receive $500, Second Place $300, and Third Place $100.

Organizers hope that this will help educate youth and the community they live in about the stigma that surrounds mental health, and the importance of suicide prevention.

For more information on the LIVE Art & Word Contest, click here.