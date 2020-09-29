Two Former GOP Michigan Secretaries of State Sue Over Absentee Ballot Decision

Michigan’s Secretary of State is being sued by two of her predecessors who say she failed to defend state law over the processing of absentee ballots.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in western Michigan.

Republicans Terri Land and Ruth Johnson accuse Secretary Jocelyn Benson of failing to challenge a major court decision that ordered the state to count absentee ballots days after Election Day.

It’s the latest step by Republicans to try to block an order from the court of claims which said ballots postmarked by November 2 can be counted if received within 14 days of Election Day.

The judge cited chronic mail delays during the pandemic.

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel won’t appeal that decision.