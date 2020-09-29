Thousands of Michigan Businesses Awarded Grants Through Small Business Restart Program

More than 11,300 businesses in the state have been awarded grants to help with their recovery from the pandemic’s economic toll.

The state says more than $69 million in grants have already gone out through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.

They say that’s helped more than 11,000 businesses retain nearly $73,000 jobs for Michigan’s workers.

Of the businesses that have been awarded grants so far, more than 3,000 are reported as minority owned, over 4,000 are woman owned and 550 were reported as veteran owned.

Some businesses are part of several of these categories at once.

The program will allocate a total of $100 million in federal CARES Act funding to support Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits.

The grants were given out by 15 economic development organizations from around the state.

The final $31 million in grants will be awarded by Wednesday and reported by mid-October.