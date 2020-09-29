Michigan’s Medicaid Program Hits Record Enrollment During COVID-19 Pandemic

The State of Michigan says more than 800,000 low income residents are enrolled in the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

The program is helping residents afford healthcare coverage.

The governor’s office says for the first time since being enacted in 2014, more than 800,000 Michigan residents are enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan.

The state says that’s about 118,000 more people enrolled just as the pandemic broke out in March.

Coverage is available to low income Michigan residents that meet certain eligibility requirements, such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs.