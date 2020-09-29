Michigan’s COVID-19 Racial Disparities: Governor’s Task Force Declares Progress is Being Made

The state is highlighting new data showing the progress being made in reducing the racial disparities that the pandemic underlined in the spring and early summer.

Black people make up 15% of Michigan’s population. But as the pandemic broke out, as many as 29% of known COVID-19 cases and 40% of deaths were in African Americans.

Since then, those disparities have leveled off.

Over the last two weeks, the state says black residents account for just over 8% of Michigan’s new COVID-19 cases and just under 10% of the state’s deaths.

Gov. Whitmer’s office points to the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities as a key in that reduction.

The task force was created on April 20 and is headed up by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

They say the task force helped speed up the distribution of masks, raise awareness efforts on social media, share data and recommendations, and increase access to coronavirus testing in communities of color.