Michigan Officials Report 898 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 898 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 123,633 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,751 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of September 25, recoveries now stand at 95,051.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Today, officials say a Newaygo VFW Post 4249/AMVETS Post 4250 fish fry is a possible exposure site.

If you were at the fish fry on September 25 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

You’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

