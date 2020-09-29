McLaren Northern Michigan Seeking 300 Pieces of Artwork for New Wing

McLaren Northern Michigan is working on their new wing set to open next year and they are looking for some artwork to fill the halls.

The hospital is working with a contractor to find 300 pieces of art for their new wing.

They are calling on local artists to submit pieces.

Research shows that viewing specific kinds of art can have immediate positive health benefits.

They say they are looking for pieces that will help people relax and promote wellness.

“It can be any medium of art work, so we’re looking for really kind of the full experience from paintings, textile, pottery and glass,” said capital campaign officer T. Jones.

“We are just excited to put various pieces of art in our hospital for our patients and I think that’s the most exciting thing is it is a stress reliever,” said chief development officer Julie Jarema.

They will be hosting a virtual info session for interested artists on October 7.

To learn more, contact Carolyn Gialluca at 703-956-1946 or cgialluca@distinctiveartsource.com.