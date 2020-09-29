McLaren Northern Michigan & Distinctive Art Source Make a ‘Call Out’ to Northern Michigan Artists

McLaren Northern Michigan is making a call out to Northern Michigan artists to submit their artwork for their new wing at their Petoskey campus – opening summer 2021.

The medical facility feels that art helps “provide an optimal healing environment” for patients, their families, employees, and those who visit the facility.

Distinctive Art Source is assisting McLaren in the search for artwork. The deadline is October 26 to submit images representing the artist’s work. Many art mediums will be considered, and priority will be given to purchasing artwork from Northern Michigan artists.

Distinctive Art Source is hosting a Virtual Information Session for Artists at 7:00 p.m. on October 7, to discuss and answer questions about the project.

Click here for more information about the submission process and virtual meeting.