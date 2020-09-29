Louisville Officer Arraigned on Wanton Endangerment Charges

The former Louisville detective charged with first-degree wanton endangerment while serving a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment will now have to hand over his guns to stay out of jail.

Brett Hankison was indicted on three charges of first-degree wanton endangerment last week. Haskinson pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Monday, a Kentucky judge upheld his bond, forcing him to hand over any gun he owns.

The aftermath of the Taylor incident sparked nationwide protests.

Taylor was killed in a police-involved shooting in March.

None of the officers involved were charged with anything directly relating to her death.