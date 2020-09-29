Living Right: Mental Health Crisis

The coronavirus, combined with national protests, topped off with a heated political summer.

54% of women and 27% of men say their mental health is worse than ever.

If you’re struggling, there’s help available.

We explain in today’s Living Right.

The FCC just approved 988 as the new national three digit suicide prevention hotline to help if you’re feeling hopeless.

The process to implement the 988 number will take two years.

Telecom and voice service companies will be mandated to have a 988 hotline by July 2022.

If you’re struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a loved one, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.