Kentucky to Release Transcript in Breonna Taylor Case

And Kentucky’s Attorney General says he will comply with a judge’s ruling and release the audio transcript of the grand jury recording in the Breonna Taylor case.

Daniel Cameron says the grand jury is meant to be a secretive body and that releasing the transcript could compromise the ongoing federal investigation.

An anonymous grand juror filed a motion requesting all recordings, transcripts and reports of the grand jury be released to the public.

The juror wrote to the court that there’s public interest in the information because of a public distrust of the legal process.

Cameron says he is confident in the case he presented, which only recommended a wanton endangerment charge based on the evidence.