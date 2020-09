Inovio COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Put on Hold for FDA Questioning

Another pharmaceutical company has hit a speedbump in the race to come up with a coronavirus vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals says its phase two and three trials are on hold as it responds to additional questions from the FDA.

The bio-tech company says the pause is not due to any adverse reactions.

Inovio says once it responds, health officials have 30 days to decide whether its trial can continue.