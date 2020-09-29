Gov. Whitmer Signs New Order Extending State of Emergency

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending the state of emergency until October 27.

State of emergencies allow the governor to issue orders that place restrictions like mask wearing or limiting capacities at restaurants.

“This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor also extended four executive orders to protect Michigan families and our most vulnerable populations.

To read the orders that have been extended, click below.