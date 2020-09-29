Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Jim Henson: The Biography’ by Brian Jay Jones

Starting all the way back to the 1970s, for generations we’ve been delightfully entertained by the wonderful and weird characters – The Muppets. Friend of ‘the four’, Anthony Ascione, from Brilliant Books in Downtown Traverse City, discovered a book about the man behind it all, and his journey on becoming one of America’s beloved icons.

“I have been a Muppet fan for as long as I can remember”. Like many of us, Anthony grew up watching shows like the Muppet Babies, the Muppet Show, and all of the wonderful films and spin-offs from Muppet creator, Jim Henson.

“When I found out that there was a comprehensive biography of Jim Henson, I couldn’t wait to read it”. Written by author, Brian Jay Jones, Jim Henson: The Biography starts with Henson’s childhood and the struggles and triumphs up until his untimely death.

“It was so wonderful to see the insight into a man who brought me in the world so much joy,” Anthony claimed. “He was so creative and really redefined the entertainment industry with what he was doing”.

Anthony describes the book as informative, funny, and a little heartbreaking. “It’s a really good read if you’re looking to expand your knowledge about somebody who you are aware of but might not know a lot about”.

For more ‘Good Reads from Brilliant Books’, and information about Jim Henson: The Biography, click here.